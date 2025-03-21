Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBMR opened at $25.08 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0555 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.

