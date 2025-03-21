Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $60.12.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abel Hall LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in Sanofi by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

