Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,396,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,073 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 13.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,407,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,106,000 after acquiring an additional 395,744 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,340,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,148 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,910,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,350,000 after acquiring an additional 35,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $135,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $57.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $146.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

