Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $51.10. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

