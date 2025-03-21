Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Issues Earnings Results

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.73, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.68 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.27%.

Scholastic Stock Down 1.8 %

SCHL stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.30 million, a PE ratio of -104.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently -444.44%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

