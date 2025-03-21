Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Declares GBX 11.50 Dividend

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Stock Up 0.1 %

ATR opened at GBX 467.55 ($6.06) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 483.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 478.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.09. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. has a twelve month low of GBX 420.01 ($5.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 500 ($6.48). The firm has a market cap of £437.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. alerts:

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 9.61 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. had a net margin of 88.95% and a return on equity of 14.92%.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company Profile

The Schroder Asian Total Return provides an unconstrained approach to investing in Asian markets, seeking to provide a total return to investors while providing an element of capital protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.