Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Posts Earnings Results

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 9.61 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. had a net margin of 88.95% and a return on equity of 14.92%.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON:ATR opened at GBX 467.55 ($6.06) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £437.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 483.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 478.38. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. has a 52-week low of GBX 420.01 ($5.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 500 ($6.48).

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company Profile

The Schroder Asian Total Return provides an unconstrained approach to investing in Asian markets, seeking to provide a total return to investors while providing an element of capital protection.

