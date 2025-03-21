Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 9.61 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 88.95%.

ATR stock traded down GBX 1.45 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 465.55 ($6.04). The company had a trading volume of 84,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,185. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 483.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 478.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of £435.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.54. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. has a 1 year low of GBX 420.01 ($5.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 500 ($6.48).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

The Schroder Asian Total Return provides an unconstrained approach to investing in Asian markets, seeking to provide a total return to investors while providing an element of capital protection.

