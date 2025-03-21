Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Boosted by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 279.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 931,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685,583 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 8.0% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $25,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after buying an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430,979 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $403,827,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 15,371,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468,549 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,375 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

