Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 188.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,345 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $919,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 510.7% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

