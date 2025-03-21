Sector Gamma AS Acquires 9,733 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Sector Gamma AS grew its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the quarter. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1,052.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 1,513.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 0.19.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.46. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 66.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

