Sector Gamma AS Has $13.63 Million Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sector Gamma AS lessened its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,600 shares during the period. Incyte comprises about 4.7% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Incyte were worth $13,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $41,924.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,101.52. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $1,340,735.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,150.23. This represents a 37.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,618. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Trading Up 0.4 %

INCY opened at $60.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.38, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.