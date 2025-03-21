Semanteon Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,691,000. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,648,000 after purchasing an additional 373,917 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 511,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 294,223 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth $7,432,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 521,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,453,000 after purchasing an additional 192,539 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOG stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.92. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.07.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.34 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 23.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.02%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $32,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 96,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,697. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,189 shares in the company, valued at $6,215,673.72. This trade represents a 0.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Capital One Financial downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

