Semanteon Capital Management LP Buys 1,440 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Semanteon Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. CyberArk Software makes up 0.8% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nepsis Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 882.4% in the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 562,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,339,000 after buying an additional 505,088 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,287,000 after acquiring an additional 391,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,614,000 after purchasing an additional 336,462 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 545,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,600,000 after buying an additional 87,201 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in CyberArk Software by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $346.76 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $223.41 and a one year high of $421.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.83 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.67.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

