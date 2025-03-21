Semanteon Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Semanteon Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 325.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,381,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 58,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $6.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Santander initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

