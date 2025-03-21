Semanteon Capital Management LP Invests $1.42 Million in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,558 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PAR Technology by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in PAR Technology by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAR. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.
Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $60.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -243.77 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average is $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.13. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $82.24.
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.
