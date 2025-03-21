Semanteon Capital Management LP Invests $1.42 Million in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,558 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PAR Technology by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in PAR Technology by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAR. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

PAR Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $60.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -243.77 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average is $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.13. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $82.24.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.