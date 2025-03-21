Semanteon Capital Management LP Purchases 1,454 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Semanteon Capital Management LP boosted its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,794,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,619,000 after purchasing an additional 366,283 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 123,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.8 %

CHDN opened at $112.01 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.18 and a 52 week high of $150.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 43.67%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.21 million. Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 7.04%.

Churchill Downs announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

