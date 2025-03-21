Semanteon Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 60,570 The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in ODP by 88.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ODP by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ODP by 13.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in ODP in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in ODP in the third quarter valued at $288,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ODP stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a market cap of $440.99 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.55. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ODP

ODP Profile

(Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.