Semanteon Capital Management LP Raises Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Semanteon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 147.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in RH were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of RH by 141.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,375,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,190,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RH by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $35,175,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on RH from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.27.

RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $234.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.97. RH has a 12 month low of $212.04 and a 12 month high of $457.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total transaction of $2,361,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,444.80. This represents a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $11,261,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,380 shares of company stock worth $28,922,379. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Articles

