Semanteon Capital Management LP Raises Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Semanteon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Watsco by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WSO opened at $502.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $492.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.92. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.82 and a 1-year high of $571.42.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 81.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on WSO

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.