Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (LON:SVCT) Announces GBX 1.50 Dividend

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (LON:SVCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Seneca Growth Capital VCT Stock Performance
LON SVCT opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.64) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.94. The company has a market cap of £12.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.33. Seneca Growth Capital VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 49.50 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 70.50 ($0.91).
About Seneca Growth Capital VCT
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seneca Growth Capital VCT
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Word-of-Mouth Winners: 2 Stocks Growing Without Big Ad Budgets
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Cybersecurity Stocks Surge as $32B Deal Reshapes the Industry
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Could Palantir’s R1 Deal Be the Catalyst for a Stock Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Growth Capital VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Growth Capital VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.