Short Interest in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Declines By 13.3%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the February 13th total of 5,780,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 771,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.44. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

