Short Interest in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Declines By 13.3%

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WesBanco Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WSBCP opened at $25.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. WesBanco has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.60.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in WesBanco stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.