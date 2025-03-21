SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SIF stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.85% of SIFCO Industries worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

