SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $33.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,723 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV opened at $566.74 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $593.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.76. The firm has a market cap of $545.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
