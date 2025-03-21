SigFig Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 45,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 423,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 118,125 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 50,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.72 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

