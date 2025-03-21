SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases 21,213 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,213 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,773,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,853,000 after buying an additional 6,101,266 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,293,000 after buying an additional 4,091,747 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,396,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,389,000 after buying an additional 1,816,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,333,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,860,000.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

