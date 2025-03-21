SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases 251 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 113,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 81,921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,823,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,920,000 after acquiring an additional 121,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter.

JHMM stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.30 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $60.77.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

