SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 149 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $123.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.69. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $108.40 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

