SigFig Wealth Management LLC Takes $517,000 Position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYDB. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:HYDB opened at $47.28 on Friday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $48.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

