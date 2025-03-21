Signaturefd LLC Has $543,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $72.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average is $67.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.2935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

