Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by ($0.70), Zacks reports.

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SION stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. Sionna Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $25.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SION shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

About Sionna Therapeutics

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

