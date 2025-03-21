Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 30317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

The company reported ($3.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by ($0.70).

Get Sionna Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SION shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Sionna Therapeutics Trading Down 6.1 %

About Sionna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sionna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sionna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.