Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06, Zacks reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.
Skye Bioscience Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SKYE opened at $1.89 on Friday. Skye Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Skye Bioscience in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.
About Skye Bioscience
Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Skye Bioscience
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Could Palantir’s R1 Deal Be the Catalyst for a Stock Surge?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Lucid’s Stock Comeback—Is a Long-Term Recovery Ahead?
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- BYD Unveils Ultra-Fast Charging—Will It Supercharge BYDDY Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.