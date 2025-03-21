Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06, Zacks reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Skye Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYE opened at $1.89 on Friday. Skye Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84.

Get Skye Bioscience alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Skye Bioscience in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

About Skye Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.