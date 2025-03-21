Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Reduced by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.02.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 85.89%.

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

