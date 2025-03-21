Softcat (LON:SCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 28.70 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Softcat had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 43.79%.
Softcat Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of SCT opened at GBX 1,665 ($21.59) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,557.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,563.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Softcat has a 1 year low of GBX 1,415 ($18.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,855 ($24.05).
Softcat Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a GBX 8.90 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Softcat’s payout ratio is 43.53%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Softcat
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.75) target price on shares of Softcat in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Softcat from GBX 1,450 ($18.80) to GBX 1,759 ($22.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Softcat
About Softcat
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Softcat
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Word-of-Mouth Winners: 2 Stocks Growing Without Big Ad Budgets
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Cybersecurity Stocks Surge as $32B Deal Reshapes the Industry
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Could Palantir’s R1 Deal Be the Catalyst for a Stock Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.