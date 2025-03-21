Softcat (LON:SCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 28.70 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Softcat had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 43.79%.

Softcat Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCT opened at GBX 1,665 ($21.59) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,557.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,563.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Softcat has a 1 year low of GBX 1,415 ($18.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,855 ($24.05).

Softcat Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a GBX 8.90 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Softcat’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

In related news, insider Graham Charlton sold 15,380 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,489 ($19.31), for a total value of £229,008.20 ($296,950.47). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,470 ($19.06) per share, for a total transaction of £44,658.60 ($57,907.94). Insiders acquired 3,067 shares of company stock worth $4,511,098 over the last 90 days. 43.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.75) target price on shares of Softcat in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Softcat from GBX 1,450 ($18.80) to GBX 1,759 ($22.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Wednesday.

About Softcat

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

