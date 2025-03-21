SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Purchased by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth $74,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

GLDM stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.82.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

