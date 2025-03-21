SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Shares Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 44,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

NANR opened at $55.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $632.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96.

About SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

