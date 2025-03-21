Stifel Canada Forecasts Capstone Copper FY2025 Earnings

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Capstone Copper in a report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capstone Copper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.38.

Capstone Copper stock opened at C$8.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -228.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$6.89 and a twelve month high of C$11.51.

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

