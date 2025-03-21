Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Price

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $195.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.84.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 5.6 %

DRI opened at $198.66 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $203.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 50.12% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 7,892 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.95, for a total value of $1,546,437.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at $766,948.30. This trade represents a 66.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 15,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $2,888,762.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,472,092.64. This trade represents a 25.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,926 shares of company stock worth $9,850,129. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $642,967,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,469,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,121,000 after buying an additional 772,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $75,137,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $48,919,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

