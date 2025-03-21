StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Trading Up 1.9 %

DGLY opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Digital Ally has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $684,480.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 407.65% and a negative net margin of 93.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Digital Ally Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Ally stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 336,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 6.09% of Digital Ally at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.