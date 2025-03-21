StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hess (NYSE:HES)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.60.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE HES opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. Hess has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $163.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Hess will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBRA Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,324,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Hess by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 449.6% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

