Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Acquired by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP lifted its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,771 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,941,000 after purchasing an additional 173,225 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter worth about $5,635,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Strategic Education by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,382,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,625,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 334.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,961 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $114.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $589,425.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,189.48. This trade represents a 6.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 31,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $3,116,374.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,723,690.23. The trade was a 18.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,332 shares of company stock worth $3,825,169. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $82.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.28. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.43 and a 1 year high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $311.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.18 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

