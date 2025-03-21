Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Trading Down 11.8% – Should You Sell?

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 227,535 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 261% from the average session volume of 63,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Stria Lithium Trading Down 11.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$3.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Stria Lithium Company Profile

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

