Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,792,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRNO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

TRNO opened at $65.14 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.89.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.08%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

