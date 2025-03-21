T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Glenview Trust co raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.1 %

TROW opened at $93.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.37 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.23.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.