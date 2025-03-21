Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.1% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $177.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $920.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $125.78 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

