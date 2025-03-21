TAP Consulting LLC Takes Position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,966,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,712,000 after buying an additional 1,335,444 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 593,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,151,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,450,000. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 402,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after buying an additional 125,979 shares during the period.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SMTH opened at $25.89 on Friday. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

