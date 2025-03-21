TD Private Client Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $116.71 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.92 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.55 and its 200 day moving average is $141.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.