TD Private Client Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3579 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

